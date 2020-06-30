Varney: New York City is a virus victim

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues big city problems are getting “a lot worse” for New York and returning to the way it was before coronavirus will not happen any time soon.

Continue Reading Below

Varney said recently two developments send a “chilling message” to lovers of New York City. First, Mayor Bill De Blasio cut the NYPD budget by $1 billion.

“He's a far-left guy, and he calls this ‘real re-distribution,’” Varney said. “The rest of us worry about safety. Shootings have more than doubled this year compared to 2019.”

VARNEY RIPS CUOMO OVER CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: 'NEW YORK CITY IS A MESS'

A no-police zone is also forming outside of City Hall, Varney noted, similar to the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) in Seattle where a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night.

“Why come back to work in this city?” he said. “Why live here? The mayor has lost control.”

Second, Varney mentioned the theatre industry announced Broadway shows will close for the rest of 2020.

“That’s about $15 billion that will not be coming here,” he said. “Musicians, actors, ushers and stagehands who will not be working. Tourists from all over the world: not coming. Hotel rooms: not occupied. It is an economic disaster.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Varney noted it’s not easy for all cities to deal with the coronavirus lockdown and “varying degrees” of urban unrest while trying to get workers back into the office. And ensuring safety, he said, is not easy when the cities have defunded the police.

Even though every metropolitan area will have to “make a comeback” to a degree, Varney believes New York won’t bounce back that easily.

“I don't think New York will come back to the way it was just four months ago,” he said. “Maybe in a few years, but, in the immediate future, it’s not going to happen. In fact, New York will go into reverse.”

Varney argued removing law enforcement will push the city back to “the years of rampant crime,” New Yorkers will begin to flee, businesses will close and workers will be reluctant to commute.

“This city is a virus victim, which lacked solid leadership just when it needed it most,” he said. “The exodus is about to begin.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS