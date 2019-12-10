'Wheel of Fortune's' Vanna White gets wave of social media support after stepping in as host

Fans took to social media in droves to support Vanna White as she left her traditional post alongside the "Wheel of Fortune" puzzleboard to step into a different role.

During Monday's broadcast of the popular game show, the 62-year-old stepped in to host Pat Sajak's spot at the iconic Wheel to preside over the show's "Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway" until Sajak's return.

The fan-favorite giveaway, where every in-studio contestant becomes a "Secret Santa" to an at-home viewer, was filmed during November while Sajak was recovering from emergency surgery. During the episodes, which will air from Dec. 9 to Dec. 20, White was joined by Minnie Mouse, who took over her spot at the puzzelboard.

It was first time White has taken over for 73-year-old Sajak in three decades. She filled in for him once before for one segment of the show when Sajak had laryngitis in 1996.

"Let's be honest,@TheVannaWhite hosting for the first time in 37 years on #WheelOfFortune must be exciting and nerve-racking at the same time. And yes, it’s different, but great job on stepping in, on such short notice. Glad I got to see you host," one user wrote.

Another chimed in on Twitter saying, "Congratulations Vanna you did a stellar job hosting the show! You're a natural. Miss you on the board but enjoy you as host. Best Wishes for a speedy recovery for PAt your partner in Crime."

The comments came right after White tweeted, "Tonight's my first night of hosting Wheel! I'm excited and nervous! Stay tuned!"

Tapping was halted in November when Sajak, who was deemed the longest-running host of any game show, underwent successful surgery to correct a blocked intestine.

On. Nov. 8, the show tweeted, "Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host."

When taping resumed a day later, 62-year-old White stepped in for Sajak who, four weeks later, is back to tapping.

On Dec. 5, days before White's first episode aired, Sajak told fans that he was officially back in the studio adding that it was "nice to be back."

Sajak and White have co-hosted the show since the early 1980s.

