Van Leeuwen Ice Cream recalls 2K pints due to undeclared tree nuts

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has recalled more than 2,000 pints of ice cream after learning the product may contain undeclared tree nuts, the company announced Tuesday.

The recall effects 2,185 frozen 14-ounce pints of its non-dairy frozen dessert product "Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk," which are distributed nationally in retail stores, the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based ice cream makers said in a written announcement on the FDA's website.

"The recall was voluntarily initiated after it was discovered due to a customer complaint, who experienced a reaction, that the lot contains the undeclared tree nuts and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen," the company said.

Individuals allergic or with a severe sensitivity to tree nuts risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled product comes in a 14-ounce white package with orange lettering and an orange lid. It is marked with lot #21V194 and a best by date of 1/13/2023, which are both displayed on the bottom of the pint.

The recall does not apply to any other lot marking, best by date, or varieties of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products, the company said.

An investigation into the cause of the contamination is ongoing.