Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

More than half a million pounds of precooked chicken recalled over salmonella concerns

About one in 25 packages of chicken have salmonella, according to the CDC

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Alabama-based Wayne Farms is recalling more than half a million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken that may be undercooked, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced this weekend. 

The FSIS originally announced a recall of about 30,000 pounds of the precooked chicken breasts last week after a customer complained that the product appeared to be undercooked, but expanded the recall to 585,030 pounds on Saturday. 

chicken recall

About 580,000 pounds of these precooked chicken breasts were recalled.  (Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service / Fox News)

No adverse reactions have been reported. 

OVER 120K POUNDS OF BEEF RECALLED DUE TO POSSIBLE E. COLI CONTAMINATION

The affected chicken breasts were produced between Feb. 9 and April 30 of this year and have production codes of 23618, 24357, 24512, 24583, and 24957. They were shipped to distributors nationwide and are at retail locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, according to the FSIS. 

chicken

About 4% of all packages of chicken in the United States have salmonella, according to the CDC.  (Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service / Fox News)

About one million people get food poisoning from eating contaminated poultry in the United States every year and salmonella is the most common type of bacteria, according to the CDC. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

About one in 25 packages of chicken have salmonella, according to a 2018 CDC report. 

Wayne Farms did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. 