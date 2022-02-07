Valentine's Day restaurant deals and specials that'll help you feel the love

Whether you’re looking to have a romantic or casual Valentine’s Day dining experience, restaurants and fast food chains are offering special promotions the week leading up to the holiday.

Here are 10 popular eateries that are providing diners festive meals or desserts to festive customers who want to celebrate the day of love.

VALENTINE'S DAY 2022: SPENDING EXPECTED TO NEAR $24B

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A has brought back its heart-shaped Valentine’s Day nugget tray along with a few other holiday-themed menu items. Guests can stop by participating locations Chick-fil-A locations or order their holiday meals for delivery, and choose from a 30-count nugget tray, a 10-count Chick-n-Minis sandwich tray, a 6-count chocolate chunk cookie tray and a 12-count fudge brownie halves tray – all of which are packaged in heart-shaped aluminum.

Hard Rock Cafe

Image 1 of 5

Hard Rock Cafe is hosting a Valentine’s Day "Hearts Off the Charts" dining experience from Wednesday, Feb. 9 to Tuesday, Feb. 15. The limited-time menu is introducing five new selections, including a Lobster Flatbread ($18.95) a Lobster Cobb Salad ($20.95), a Deluxe Steak Special with Marinated Mushrooms (NY Strip: $39.95; Cowboy Ribeye: $44.95), a Be Mine brownie ($9.95) and an espresso martini ($9.95).

The Lobster Flatbread is made with sweet lobster pieces, mozzarella cheese, red bell peppers, green onions and spicy aioli while the Lobster Cobb Salad is made with sweet lobster pieces, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, tomatoes, chickpeas, mixed greens and ranch dressing. Meat lovers can opt for the Deluxe Steak Special with Marinated Mushrooms, which includes loaded mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables and a smoked bacon and bourbon sauce. For dessert, the Be Mine brownie is drizzled with strawberry sauce and a whipped cream topping while the espresso martini is made with vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso.

DATING APP HINGE OFFERING $100 CHILD CARE STIPENDS TO SINGLE PARENTS IN TIME FOR VALENTINE'S DAY

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies has launched an "All-Red Velvet Lineup" for Valentine’s Day. The festive cookie release includes the brand’s Red Velvet cookie products (available in Classic, Vegan, Mini, and Deluxe Filled) and a 12-cookie and 2-pint ice cream Galentines Pack with Fancy Sprinkles.

The late-night dessert chain is also offering Red Velvet Cookie Butter Side Cup, a Red Velvet Loaded Brownie, a 12-cookie and 1-pint ice cream Sweethearts Combo, a mini cake and 1-pint ice cream Singles Awareness Pack, a Heart Cookie Cake, two cookie dipper options and a variety of small to large cookie packs (including the Vday 4+4 and $50 50-pack).

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has four Valentine’s Day doughnuts that are available at participating shops while supplies last. Each doughnut is heart-shaped and decorated to fit common Valentine’s Day themes. The Beary Best Valentine Doughnut is a teddy bear-themed doughnut that’s filled with the brand’s signature Chocolate Kreme and is topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles. The Bee Mine Doughnut is a bumblebee-themed doughnut with a red icing backdrop and pink swirl, and it’s filled with "Strawberries & KREME" filling. The Cookie to My KREME Doughnut is, of course, filled with a "Cookies & KREME" filling and is topped with white icing, chocolate drizzle and confetti heart sprinkles. Last but not least is the My Batter Half Doughnut, a cake batter-filled doughnut that has pink icing and heart sprinkles.

HOW TO SPREAD VALENTINE'S DAY LOVE TO VETERANS AND DEPLOYED SERVICE MEMBERS

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is hosting a "Valentine’s Weekend" dine-in experience from Friday, Feb. 11 to Monday, Feb. 14. The "special menu" includes a variety of appetizers, entrées, sides, desserts and drinks, such as loaded potato skins, deviled eggs, USDA-graded steaks (filet, porterhouse, ribeye, NY strip), prime rib, shrimp stacked salmon, custom combos, cheesecake, cookie dough chocolate cake and festive cocktails, beer and wine.

If you prefer or order your Valentine’s Weekend meal to-go or for delivery, Logan’s Roadhouse is offering a $68.99 Prime Rib Dinner that includes two 12-ounce Prime Rib entrées with a choice of cheesecake or chocolate cake. The bundle is available at select locations while supplies last.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is extending a three-course prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day. The one-day selection includes a choice of soup (lobster bisque, French onion or turtle gumbo) or salad (signature wedge, Caesar salad or field green, pear and candied pecan), a choice of a meat (steak, pork chop, chicken or prime rib), seafood (salmon or redfish) or spaghetti squash entrée and one of five dessert options (white chocolate cheesecake, dessert trio, chocolate crunch, three chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses or flourless fudgy chocolate cake).

Guests who dine at Perry’s before 5:30 p.m. can expect the prix fixe menu to be set at $65 per person. Guests who dine after 5:45 p.m. can expect the prix fixe menu to be set at $80 per person.

Alternatively, Perry’s is hosting a Valentine’s Candlelit Dinner for Two from Friday, Feb. 11 to Monday, Feb. 14, which includes a choice of two salads, a 12-ounce filet mignon roast for two, whipped potatoes, char-grilled vegetables, a half-dozen chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses, rose petals and a votive candle and holder that cost $175 for dine-in and $125 for to-go service.

HOW TO SEND VALENTINES TO KIDS IN HOSPITALS, NURSING HOME RESIDENTS AND MORE

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has revived its national "Lobsterfest" event just in time for Valentine’s Day. The seafood restaurant chain is offering two new entrées (Date Night Feast for Two and Lobster Topped Stuffed Flounder), a new side (Bacon Mac & Cheese) and drink (Lobster Punch) and a new lunch menu (10 Under $10) along with other customer favorites.

The Date Night Feast for Two includes two butter-poached lobster tails, two sirloin steaks, two shrimp skewers, a shareable serving of the new Bacon Mac & Cheese and an additional side for each guest. The Lobster Topped Stuffed Flounder includes a roasted and stuffed wild-caught flounder, a langostino lobster covered in lobster beurre blanc sauce and two sides. The Lobster Punch is made with rum pineapple and berry juices while the 10 Under $10 lunch menu is available Monday through Friday until 3 p.m. and includes entrées like Red Lobster’s Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Crispy Cod Sandwich and Popcorn Shrimp.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris is hosting a "Valentine’s at Ruth’s" event from Friday, Feb. 11 to Sunday, Feb. 20, which includes a Tenderloin for Two meal. The three-course holiday meal is available for dine-in and take-out and includes a choice of Steak House Salad, Caesar salad or shrimp cocktail, a 22-ounce roasted chateaubriand tenderloin, side servings of garlic mashed potatoes and creamed spinach and a chocolate sin cake dessert.

ZOOS CONTINUE VALENTINE'S DAY TRADITION OF NAMING COCKROACHES, ANIMALS AFTER EXES AND LOVED ONES

Waffle House

Waffle House is accepting Valentine’s Day dinner reservations at select locations. The waffle chain hasn’t released a specific menu yet, but it’s promoting this year’s event with the tagline "Spread the Love."

Previous Valentine’s Day events at Waffle House have included heart-shaped decorations and meals, formal tablecloths, dim lighting and other elements that make up a romantic date. Reservations for Valentine’s Day dinner service must be made by phone. A list of participating locations are on the Waffle House website.

White Castle

White Castle canceled its annual Valentine’s Day dine-in experience this year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The burger chain is instead offering a White Castle Love Cube, which it’s promoting as a "Valentine’s Day Meal for 2." The Love Cube includes eight cheese sliders, two small drinks and a choice of two side dishes. Guests should receive a pink and white brick castle-themed carrying box with their order, which works great since the Love Cube is only available for takeout and delivery nationwide.