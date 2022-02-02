Dating app Hinge offering $100 child care stipends to single parents in time for Valentine's Day

The dating app Hinge is offering cash stipends to single parents who want to go on a Valentine’s Day date, but need child care to do so.

Starting on Friday, Feb. 4, users of the Hinge app will receive an opt-in notification for the holiday campaign at noon EST. Eligible users who have children and enable the campaign will get a chance at earning a $100 child care gift card if they comment on a potential match’s profile.

Hinge plans to give away up to $25,000 in gift card stipends, which it’s doing in partnership with French singer-songwriter Soko – whose most known for her Billboard-charting song "We Might Be Dead By Tomorrow."

"Sometimes, I get lost in that world where I’m ‘just’ being a mom non-stop," Soko said, in Hinge’s press release. "I forget my core essence and can’t even imagine going on a date or having a romantic life. That's why it's important for us to just put ourselves out there. To try to find love beyond parenthood."

Gift card hopefuls need to leave a comment on a Hinge profile before the end of the day since the campaign will either close at midnight or by the time the app receives 250 participants.

The stipends will be awarded virtually on a "first come, first served" basis to legal U.S. residents over the age of 18. Recipients of the child care gift cards will be notified via email.

While having a secured date isn’t required for entry, Hinge is hopeful that parents will have enough time to form a connection with someone on its app by Valentine’s Day.

Hinge is launching this Valentine’s Day campaign following an internal user survey that consulted 4,000 single parents. More than three in four parents (78%) reportedly told Hinge they spend up to $75 on child care when they go on a date.

The app also found that 59% of the single parents it surveyed said they typically rely on friends and family to provide child care when they go on dates while 54% felt that they’d be able to go on more dates if they had more money for child care.

"Hinge is all about getting users off the app and onto great dates," said Hinge’s Director of Relationship Science Logan Ury, in a statement. "But for singles with children, making time for dates can be challenging. That’s why we’re proud to be supporting parents with their child care. You worry about the first date jitters — we’ll help cover the babysitter."

Hinge is owned by the Match Group – the American tech giant that owns more than 45 digital dating platforms, including Tinder, OkCupid and Plenty of Fish.