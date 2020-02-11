Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Vacations can save romantic relationships, survey finds

Three in five said a romantic trip saved their relationship

By FOXBusiness
close
Conde Nast Traveler travel expert Mark Ellwood unveils the best travel destinations of 2020 and discusses the business of tourism.video

Top travel destinations for 2020, according to Conde Nast travel expert

Conde Nast Traveler travel expert Mark Ellwood unveils the best travel destinations of 2020 and discusses the business of tourism.

Having trouble in your relationship? A vacation might be just what you and your partner need, according to a new survey.

Continue Reading Below

The study, conducted by OnePoll and Apple Vacations, found that almost three in five Americans said a vacation saved their relationship.

The results of the study were published Monday in a video by 72 Point U.S.

COUPLES ‘CHEAT’ ON PARTNERS WITH UNHEALTHY FOODS

According to the video, 61 percent of respondents said they went on a vacation in order to “reignite the romance in their relationship,” with half saying the trip was used for alone time together.

Being on vacation with a significant other allowed 61 percent of respondents to experience more romance than their everyday lives, the survey found.

The ways they experienced romance included a variety of methods, including receiving compliments (37 percent), giving compliments (50 percent), dressing up (53 percent) and eating out for a fancy meal (57 percent).

CORONAVIRUS AND HOW TO STAY HEALTHY ON A CRUISE

“Many resorts offer romantic amenities such as dinner for two on the beach, couples massages, and mimosa breakfasts’ in bed,” Anna Maria Addesso, marketing director for Apple Vacations, said in a statement, according to the caption of the video.

According to a survey by OnePoll and Apple Vacations, 61 percent of respondents said they went on vacation in order to inspire more romance in their relationship.

“For even more excitement, book a tour together and immerse yourselves in the destination,” Addesso added. “It’s very easy to add any of these options to your vacation and surprise your loved one.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The survey also found that 31 percent of respondents eloped while on a romantic vacation and 64 percent received a surprise gift.

However, it reportedly only takes one week before the romance from a trip together dies down, the survey found.

For its findings, OnePoll and Apple Vacations polled 2,000 Americans who have traveled with their significant others.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS