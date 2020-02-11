Vacations can save romantic relationships, survey finds

Having trouble in your relationship? A vacation might be just what you and your partner need, according to a new survey.

Continue Reading Below

The study, conducted by OnePoll and Apple Vacations, found that almost three in five Americans said a vacation saved their relationship.

The results of the study were published Monday in a video by 72 Point U.S.

COUPLES ‘CHEAT’ ON PARTNERS WITH UNHEALTHY FOODS

According to the video, 61 percent of respondents said they went on a vacation in order to “reignite the romance in their relationship,” with half saying the trip was used for alone time together.

Being on vacation with a significant other allowed 61 percent of respondents to experience more romance than their everyday lives, the survey found.

The ways they experienced romance included a variety of methods, including receiving compliments (37 percent), giving compliments (50 percent), dressing up (53 percent) and eating out for a fancy meal (57 percent).

CORONAVIRUS AND HOW TO STAY HEALTHY ON A CRUISE

“Many resorts offer romantic amenities such as dinner for two on the beach, couples massages, and mimosa breakfasts’ in bed,” Anna Maria Addesso, marketing director for Apple Vacations, said in a statement, according to the caption of the video.

“For even more excitement, book a tour together and immerse yourselves in the destination,” Addesso added. “It’s very easy to add any of these options to your vacation and surprise your loved one.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The survey also found that 31 percent of respondents eloped while on a romantic vacation and 64 percent received a surprise gift.

However, it reportedly only takes one week before the romance from a trip together dies down, the survey found.

For its findings, OnePoll and Apple Vacations polled 2,000 Americans who have traveled with their significant others.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS