USPS warns of mail delivery delays in over 30 states

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is warning that mail delivery could be disrupted in dozens of states due to a severe winter storm that is expected over the weekend.

In its latest alert, which was last updated on Wednesday, the USPS said a widespread winter weather system across much of the U.S. may cause delays to mail and package processing, transportation and delivery across various regions.

Affected areas include parts of the Northern Plains, Great Lakes, Midwest, Ohio Valley, Northeast, Southwest, Southern Plains and Southeast, impacting states from Montana and Maine to Texas and Georgia, as well as Washington, D.C.

"Due to the winter weather sweeping across most of the nation this weekend into next week, the Postal Service anticipates transportation and delivery impacts in many regions," the USPS said in a Thursday statement. "These conditions include heavy snow and blizzard conditions, damaging ice, record low temperatures, high winds, and long duration power outages."

The USPS said it will continually monitor the situation and will adjust "operations where possible to minimize impact."

FOX Weather reported the mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow could make travel dangerous and result in power outages and tree damage in parts of the Southeast, while heavier snow is expected in the North. AccuWeather said the winter storm is expected to come with cold temperatures not seen in five years.

The postal service posts service alerts about temporary disruptions or changes to mail service when severe weather like this is expected. These alerts impact everyday consumers and small businesses as well as large or commercial mailers and help them plan accordingly.

The USPS website also provides information for residential customers and small businesses on whether mail is being delivered and if their local post office is open.

Here are the states and districts where mail could be impacted:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Delaware

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin