USPS warns of mail delivery delays in over 30 states
USPS issues service alerts as severe weather system expected to bring freezing rain, sleet and snow
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is warning that mail delivery could be disrupted in dozens of states due to a severe winter storm that is expected over the weekend.
In its latest alert, which was last updated on Wednesday, the USPS said a widespread winter weather system across much of the U.S. may cause delays to mail and package processing, transportation and delivery across various regions.
Affected areas include parts of the Northern Plains, Great Lakes, Midwest, Ohio Valley, Northeast, Southwest, Southern Plains and Southeast, impacting states from Montana and Maine to Texas and Georgia, as well as Washington, D.C.
ESSENTIAL WINTER DRIVING TIPS AS A MAJOR STORM APPROACHES
"Due to the winter weather sweeping across most of the nation this weekend into next week, the Postal Service anticipates transportation and delivery impacts in many regions," the USPS said in a Thursday statement. "These conditions include heavy snow and blizzard conditions, damaging ice, record low temperatures, high winds, and long duration power outages."
The USPS said it will continually monitor the situation and will adjust "operations where possible to minimize impact."
FOX Weather reported the mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow could make travel dangerous and result in power outages and tree damage in parts of the Southeast, while heavier snow is expected in the North. AccuWeather said the winter storm is expected to come with cold temperatures not seen in five years.
The postal service posts service alerts about temporary disruptions or changes to mail service when severe weather like this is expected. These alerts impact everyday consumers and small businesses as well as large or commercial mailers and help them plan accordingly.
WHAT AMERICANS SHOULD STOCK UP ON TO PREPARE FOR THIS WEEKEND'S MASSIVE WINTER STORM
The USPS website also provides information for residential customers and small businesses on whether mail is being delivered and if their local post office is open.
Here are the states and districts where mail could be impacted:
Alabama
Arkansas
Connecticut
Delaware
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
US AIRLINES ISSUE TRAVEL WAIVERS, ANNOUNCE CANCELLATIONS AHEAD OF WIDESPREAD WINTER STORM
Kansas
Kentucky
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Vermont
Virginia
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin