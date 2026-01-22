What Americans should stock up on to prepare for this weekend's massive winter storm

Americans are being urged to prepare as a massive winter storm is expected to stretch more than 2,000 miles across the U.S. this weekend, potentially affecting more than 235 million people in over 40 states.

The storm is forecast to bring heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain beginning Friday and lasting through Monday, raising concerns about widespread power outages, dangerous travel conditions and prolonged disruptions, according to National Weather Service Director Ken Graham.

"Prepare now," Graham told FOX Weather Thursday. "If you think about power outages, you think about the cold, you need to be prepared to have what you need for a week."

The National Weather Service recommends stocking up on essential supplies ahead of a winter storm, including:

Flashlights with extra batteries

Extra food and water, including nonperishable items such as granola bars, nuts and dried fruit

A battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio or portable radio

Extra prescription medications and first-aid supplies

Baby necessities such as diapers and formula

Heating fuel

An emergency heat source, such as a properly ventilated space heater

A working fire extinguisher and smoke alarms

Extra pet food

Officials are also reminding the public to never run generators indoors or in enclosed spaces and to ensure carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

"When the power goes out, a lot of people have generators. I just beg everybody, please use them correctly," Graham said. "We lose a lot of people due to improper use of generators. … Keep them far away from the house. They're fine to use, but use them properly because it could be dangerous if you don't."

The National Weather Service also recommends people keep a winter survival kit in a vehicle.

That kit should include a phone and charger, blankets, flashlights, a first-aid kit, nonperishable food, extra clothing, cat litter or sand for traction, a shovel, ice scraper and brush, waterproof matches, a basic tool kit and paper maps.

Farmers and pet owners are also encouraged to move animals indoors or to sheltered areas, stockpile extra feed and ensure access to water.

"More than half the population of the country is going to experience winter weather," Graham said. "The sheer size of this — stretching from New Mexico all the way to New England — it's going to be a big impact for a whole lot of people."

For more information about how to prepare for a winter storm, visit the National Weather Service's website.