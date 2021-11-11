Fox teams with US veteran-owned company that helps homeless heroes get back on their feet

In honor of Veterans Day, the nonprofit U.S. VETS teamed up with Fox Corp., the parent of Fox News and the Fox broadcast network, to launch the "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign, furthering its mission to end veteran homelessness and help heroes return to civilian life.

CEO Steve Peck joined "Mornings with Maria" Thursday encouraging people to wear camouflage print and show veterans "broad community support."

Even in the midst of a pandemic, Peck said the organization has been able to reach more veterans through telehealth, providing them assistance anywhere in the world.

"COVID has introduced telehealth to a broad population now, so we are reaching veterans beyond our sites," Peck told FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone. "There is very likely that help available no matter where you are."

VETERANS DAY: FREEBIES AND DEALS FOR SERVICE MEMBERS

Founded 28 years ago, U.S. VETS was created on the central mission of addressing veteran homelessness, while also combating employment and mental health issues.

"We have psychologists and social workers really addressing the issues that got them homeless in the first place so that when they go back out into the community, they're stable, they're independent and they're contributing again," Peck explained.

Veteran Affairs data shows nearly 38,000 veterans experience homelessness, accounting for 9% of the U.S. homeless population.

More than 20,000 former service members are supported each year through U.S. VETS, with about 10% being post-9/11 war vets and nearly half Vietnam War veterans, according to Peck.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The issues that plagued my generation are still plaguing this generation," he noted, "When soldiers go into combat, they are going to be impacted and some of them are going to come back and they're going to need our assistance."

Peck rallied for Americans to post a picture in their best camo on Veterans Day, or simply say "thank you" to any veteran you meet.

"I think it's important that we recognize the sacrifice that citizens have made when they join the military and fight for us," Peck said.