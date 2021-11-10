Veteran's Day: Freebies and deals for service members

Veterans Day is here and companies throughout the country are ready to give back to active and retired service members.

Restaurants, retailers and service industry providers have found ways to make this Veterans Day a special one with exclusive freebies and deals. Depending on the business, proof of service might be requested, so make sure to have your military ID, VA card or discharge papers ready.

Here’s a sample of what’s available for Veterans Day 2021.

VETERANS DAY CELEBRATIONS

Food

Buffalo Wild Wings

The chicken-focused restaurant chain is offering a free 10-piece boneless wing and fries dish that’ll be available to service members who pay a visit.

Denny’s

The famous diner chain will offer free Build Your Own Grand Slam meals to veterans with a valid military ID or DD214 from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Denny’s offer is valid for dine-in only.

Golden Corral

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Golden Corral locations will welcome veterans for a free dinner buffet and beverage nationwide.

BEST CITIES FOR VETERANS TO LIVE IN 2021: REPORT

Hard Rock Cafe

Active and retired military personnel can get a free Legendary Steak Burger and use a 15% discount on additional menu items if they have a valid ID.

Krispy Kreme

Veterans who have a valid military ID can score a free doughnut of their choice and a small brewed coffee when they visit a Krispy Kreme shop or drive-thru. No purchase necessary.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Have a taco craving? On The Border is offering veterans a free Pick 2 Combo, where diners can choose from a taco, enchilada, empanada, soup, salad or rice.

7-YEAR-OLD GIRL HELPS RAISE MONEY FOR HOMELESS VETERANS: ‘HELP HOME FIRST’

Red Robin

At Red Robin, veterans can get a free Red’s Tavern Double burger if they dine in or place and order to-go.

Smokey Bones

Veterans who stop by Smokey Bones will get to choose from one of the three free meals the BBQ chain has prepared, which includes an eight-piece boneless wings dish, a pulled pork sammie dish and four whole wings dish. Smokey Bones also offers a 10% military discount year-round.

Taco John’s

Veterans can redeem a free small beef taco combo when they enter the code word VETERAN into the Taco John’s mobile app.

VIETNAM VETERANS RECALL BEING 'SPIT AT,' LABELED 'BABY KILLERS AND DRUG ADDICTS' UPON RETURN HOME

Shopping & Services

All Seasons Uniforms

Veterans in need of new workwear can redeem a 10% military discount at All Seasons Uniforms.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Veterans can take advantage of Bed Bath & Beyond’s U.S. Armed Forces Appreciation Event, which is offering 25% off on entire purchases. The deal is available online or in-store.

Defense Commissary Agency

Eligible veterans who want to save on groceries and household goods should visit their local commissary for local Veterans Day deals on top of the military store’s tax-free operation (5% surcharge applies). Military ID required.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Grace for Vets Annual Car Wash Event

Once again, the nonprofit organization Grace for Vets is partnering up with car washes throughout the country to offer veterans a free car wash.

Great Clips

Veterans in need of a haircut can stop by any Great Clips location on Nov. 11 and get a free trim on the spot. Free haircut vouchers are also available for future use.

Publix

The supermarket chain is offering veterans with valid ID 10% off on groceries purchased on Nov 11. Exclusions apply for prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps and money services.

LARKIN AND PETRY: THIS VETERANS DAY, PLAN TO CALL A WARRIOR

Rooms to Go

The furniture chain is offering a massive Veterans Day sale on dozens of sets, including sofas, beds and dining room tables and chairs.

Target

The big-box store will let veterans take advantage of the chain’s 10% military appreciation discount on two purchases.

The Exchange

Veterans in need of home goods can look toward The Exchange for a Veterans Day bargain, which can be secured in-person or online from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18. A few discounted offerings include a free Redbox movie rental or $2 stream, 20% off on select furniture for Military Star members and an assortment of fuel and food savings. Military ID required.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS