The top food-delivery service isn’t Uber Eats or Postmates

Uber Eats raked in nearly $4 million in gross bookings and more than $645 million in revenue last quarter, making it one of the fastest-growing arms of ride-hailing company Uber.

But it still isn’t the top U.S. food-delivery service. That title goes to DoorDash.

According to new data from consumer-data website Second Measure, the meal giant, which acquired Caviar in October, grew a whopping 114 percent year over year and earned a commanding 35 percent of U.S. consumers’ meal delivery sales last month.

The runner-up: Grubhub, which took in about 30 percent of the market share with its subsidiaries Seamless and Eat24. Uber Eats earned 20 percent, Postmates took 10 percent and other providers like Caviar (before being acquired) and Amazon Restaurants, which in June announced it would shut its doors, accounted for 5 percent of the share.

As a whole, sales in the delivery industry grew 40 percent year over year and restaurants continue to capitalize on the trend, leaning more into subscription offerings to try and build a base of returning customers.

In 2016, for example, Postmates launched Postmates Unlimited, which gives members free delivery for a membership fee of $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. DoorDash, in 2018, introduced DashPass, a similar subscription service. And Uber Eats is reportedly testing a combined subscription for food and transportation.

