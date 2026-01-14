US issues safety warning after more deadly crashes involving faulty Chinese-made air bag parts

Federal auto regulators are warning used car buyers and owners to watch out for "substandard and dangerous" Chinese replacement air bag inflators that are likely illegally imported after two more drivers were killed in crashes last month.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it opened an investigation into inflators made in China by Jilin Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., which have "malfunctioned in crashes, sending large metal fragments into drivers’ chests, necks, eyes and faces."

Regulators said the products have already been involved in 10 crashes resulting in eight deaths and two serious injuries from ruptured replacement air bag inflators. The auto regulator said the crashes that killed the eight drivers were considered "survivable."

The vehicles that were involved in the accidents all had their original equipment air bags replaced with substandard air bags after a previous crash.

The known crashes involved Chevrolet Malibu and Hyundai Sonata vehicles, most with salvage or rebuilt titles, but NHTSA said it can't confirm that the risk is limited to these makes and models.

The regulator is imploring the auto repair industry "to be on the lookout for these dangerous inflators and to notify NHTSA immediately with any additional information they may have about these substandard inflators."

The manufacturer has acknowledged on its website that the inflators are prohibited from sale in the U.S.

"Whoever is bringing them into the country and installing them is putting American families in danger," NHTSA said.

The agency is also urging vehicle owners and buyers to learn their vehicle’s history and ensure the vehicle has genuine air bag inflators.

If a driver was involved in a recent crash where the air bag has been deployed, they need to take their car in immediately to ensure a "replacement equivalent to the original," according to NHTSA.

If a car has a salvage or rebuilt title, meaning it was badly damaged in the past and later repaired, it is "especially urgent" that they are inspected. Any vehicle with one of these infaltors shouldn't be driven until it is replaced, NHTSA said.

Owners may also contact NHTSA online or by calling the agency’s Vehicle Safety Hotline, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.