UPS hiring over 100,000 holiday workers

UPS announced Tuesday that it's prepared to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holiday season.

The company is seeking to fill full- and part-time seasonal positions around the nation and is primarily in need of seasonal delivery drivers, drivers with a commercial driver’s license and package handlers to help with the influx of packages that are shipped during the season.

Permanent positions are also available in some locations, according to the package service.

UPS, which faces its busiest time during the holidays, said that it is offering "competitive wages and multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country."

The company also said that its digital application process takes less than 20 minutes for most candidates and that nearly 80% of seasonal positions don't require an interview.

Its hiring initiative comes at a time when the company is facing financial repercussions from the contentious labor negotiations that were resolved in July and finalized last month.

For one, its revenue fell during the second quarter as package volume dropped amid labor talks.

The company also lowered its full-year consolidated revenue expectations to "reflect the volume impact from labor negotiations and the costs associated with the tentative agreement reached," the company said in its quarter earnings report released in August.

UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement accompanying the report that the company is "stronger than ever" and that it will continue to "stay on strategy to capture growth in the most attractive parts of the market and make our global integrated network even more efficient."