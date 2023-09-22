Target, Amazon lead holiday hiring spree: Here’s the full list

A growing number of retailers announced hiring sprees as they prepare for a holiday season set against a slowing economy.

The fourth quarter is one of the most critical times for retailers, as it provides an exceptional opportunity to drive sales. However, industry experts recently warned that growth in consumer spending is slowing due to persisting inflation and withering savings.

"While job and wage gains have counterbalanced inflation, the stockpile of savings accumulated during the pandemic is dwindling and is no longer providing as much spending power as previously available," National Retail Federation chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said in a statement last month.

Still, companies are releasing the dates of their annual holiday sales and announcing hiring plans to handle the rush of customers both online and in-store.

Macy's, Target and Amazon were the first to announce their hiring plans last week.

Here is the list of companies and number of seasonal roles they are looking to fill:

Amazon:

Amazon plans to hire 250,000 workers for full-time and part-time positions as well as for seasonal fulfillment center and transportation roles nationwide, according to a blog post.

The company also said it would boost pay for customer fulfillment and transportation employees as it tries to expand its same-day delivery network. The average pay for these workers will be over $20.50 per hour. Some locations will offer an average of as much as $28 per hour, Amazon said.

Macy's:

Macy's Inc., the owner of Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, is looking to fill more than 38,000 jobs for the holiday season.

The company said it needs full- and part-time workers to help out within its stores and distribution centers.

Target: