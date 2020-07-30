Texas universities ask students to self-quarantine before arriving on campus next month

Texas universities want students to self-quarantine for two weeks before they return to campus in the fall to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on campuses.

The University of Texas at Austin and Texas State University both announced their requests in letters to their respective student bodies on Wednesday. Classes at the universities are expected to resume for the fall semester in one month, according to a report from MySA.com.

In the letter to University of Texas students, Interim President Jay Hartzell told students that if they were not able to quarantine in their homes for 14 days before they arrive in Austin, they should quarantine for 14 days before their first on-campus activity.

“We are relying on all students to take very seriously the responsibility of preventing the spread of COVID-19, and self-quarantining is a critical first step,” Hartzell wrote.

The university has also released an app that will daily track students’ coronavirus symptoms and either issue them a campus pass, or direct them to the university’s health services, the letter said.

The letter also explained that masks would be mandatory inside all university buildings unless someone is alone in a private office, in their residence hall room, or “eating or drinking while practicing social distancing.” Exceptions will also be made for approved alternatives in cases of disability or religious observance.

The University of Texas also encourages masks outdoors, according to the letter.

Meanwhile, masks are mandatory everywhere -- inside and outside -- on Texas State’s campus unless a student is alone, according to the letter to students, signed by Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Dr. Margarita M. Arellano.

Students at Texas State were also asked to conduct coronavirus self-screenings every day, practice social distancing and use proper hand hygiene.

“While the university has many health and safety measures in place to protect our community, our success this coming academic year depends greatly on our shared responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe,” Arellano wrote.

