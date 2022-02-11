Universal Orlando to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests

Guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to skip out on masks at Universal Orlando starting Saturday.

According to a news release, guests will no longer be required to wear masks indoors or outdoors starting Feb. 12. Unvaccinated guests will be encouraged to wear masks while indoors. Guests are not required to show proof of vaccination.

The move, which comes nearly two months after Universal reinstated its mask policy in response to a surge in cases due to the omicron variant, was "based on local trends and conditions."

Previously, guests were required to wear masks at all restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas and attractions from the moment they entered the park until they exited. Masks were also required on rides between Universal's CityWalk shopping district and resort and partner hotels and on Universal's SuperStar Shuttle service to and from Orlando International Airport.

Representatives for Walt Disney World and SeaWorld did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment on whether they would follow suit and drop mask requirements for fully vaccinated guests.

As of Wednesday, Universal Orlando employees were required to be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.