Universal Orlando to require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for employees

Universal Orlando will require all theme park employees to be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing starting February 9 to comply with regulations from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

Under the federal government's new regulations, which took effect Monday, companies with 100 or more employees must require their workforces to get vaccinated or mandate weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members has been our ongoing focus during the pandemic," a Universal Orlando spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "Our team members share this commitment, with the majority telling us they already have been vaccinated."

Universal noted that it will initially provide free, on-site testing to team members. It also emphasized that it will be "monitoring legal action involving these regulations by a variety of state and private interests and will adapt accordingly if there are changes."

The regulations are being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.

In August, Universal started requiring employees to share their vaccination status but stopped short of implementing a vaccine mandate.

The new policy will not impact guests, who are currently not required to show proof of vaccination. However, both guests and team members are required to wear face coverings at restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas and attractions, regardless of vaccination status.

In November, Walt Disney World paused its vaccine mandate after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation prohibiting private businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear.

A Disney spokesperson did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report