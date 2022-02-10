Delta Air Lines testing program to cut down on carry-on luggage

Delta Air Lines is piloting a new program allowing some passengers to check their carry-on luggage for free.

Normally, Delta customers are allowed to bring on one free carry-on bag in addition to one personal item.

Stocks in this Article DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. $43.90 +0.02 (+0.05%)

The airline's latest program is designed to "help Delta teams better understand how fewer carry-on bags can positively impact the customer experience - from arriving at the airport through boarding the aircraft," the Atlanta-based carrier told FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

For an entire month, select Delta passengers will receive a text message with "a proactive offer to check their carry-on bags," the carrier said. Delta is only conducting the test program, which began on Jan 31., in select markets.

The passengers, who have already shared their contact information with the carrier, will be exempt from "any additional bag fees associated with checking the carry-on bag," the airline added.

In most cases, the first checked bag under 50 lbs. costs travelers $30 each way and the second checked bag under 50 lbs. will cost $40 each way, according to the airline's policies. Both checked bags and carry-on bags must follow certain size requirements.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The carrier declined to provide further details on the program but noted that it was similar to any other "airport experience modifications" the carrier has tested over the years.