Varney: Biden's COVID policy is collapsing

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the collapse of Biden's COVID policy as omicron continues to rapidly spread throughout the country, arguing "it's time to change course" during his "My Take" Wednesday.

STUART VARNEY: This is a true story: a 5-year-old girl tests positive at school. Her mother picks her up to take her home. On the way, the little girl is in tears. When her mom has calmed her down and asked what's troubling her, she says 'aren't you ashamed of me?'

'Ashamed,' that was the word the 5-year-old girl used. Heartbreaking!

Obviously, she thought that getting COVID was her fault. Where did that come from? She's fully vaccinated, so she thought she must be at fault because vaccines were supposed to prevent infection.

And it doesn't help that the president is very publicly playing the blame game. Blaming people for infection, not the rapidly spreading omicron itself.

Biden's COVID policy is collapsing.

His vax mandates are forcing vital workers out of their jobs. The test kits he's supposed to be ordering are nowhere to be seen and don't work that well anyway. And, the virus he claimed to crush, is raging through millions of people a week!

It’s time to change course. Instead of trying to contain COVID, which we have not been able to do, we should be learning to live with it. That's something we can and must do.

Meanwhile, that little girl has no symptoms at all. But she's separated from her family, living in her room. She will be there for the next five days.