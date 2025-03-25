United flight bound for China turns around to U.S. after pilot forgets passport: 'Completely unacceptable'

A United flight bound for China over the weekend made a quick U-turn to the United States when one of the pilots forgot their passport, according to the airline.



United flight 198 was scheduled to depart from Los Angeles and arrive in Shanghai, but the Boeing 787-9 returned to San Francisco International Airport instead to be replaced with a "new crew."

In a statement shared with FOX Business, United Airlines wrote, "United flight 198 from Los Angeles to Shanghai landed at San Francisco International Airport as the pilot did not have their passport onboard."

"We arranged for a new crew to take our customers to their destination that evening. Customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation," the airline added.

It is unclear the value of the meal vouchers or the compensation offered to passengers at this time as FOX Business is awaiting response from the airline.

Passenger @ParamSinghKalra wrote in an X post that the avoidable diversion was "completely unacceptable."

"UA198 diverted to SFO because the pilot forgot his passport? Now stuck 6+ hours. Completely unacceptable," wrote Singh. "[United], what compensation are you offering for this total mishandling?"



The flight had 257 passengers onboard and 13 crew members.

According to website FlightAware, the flight departed LAX at 1:54 PM PDT and landed at 5:52 PM CST.