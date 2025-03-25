Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

United flight bound for China turns around to U.S. after pilot forgets passport: 'Completely unacceptable'

The flight 257 passengers and 13 crew members onboard according to United Airlines

A United Airlines Boeing plane turned around midflight and landed in Sydney, Australia on Monday. (Credit: New York Aviation/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX) video

United Airlines Boeing plane turns around midflight after hydraulic leak

A United Airlines Boeing plane turned around midflight and landed in Sydney, Australia on Monday. (Credit: New York Aviation/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

A United flight bound for China over the weekend made a quick U-turn to the United States when one of the pilots forgot their passport, according to the airline.

United flight 198 was scheduled to depart from Los Angeles and arrive in Shanghai, but the Boeing 787-9 returned to San Francisco International Airport instead to be replaced with a "new crew."

In a statement shared with FOX Business, United Airlines wrote, "United flight 198 from Los Angeles to Shanghai landed at San Francisco International Airport as the pilot did not have their passport onboard."

American passports with an American Flag background

U.S. Passports on an American Stars and Stripes flag. (iStock / iStock)

"We arranged for a new crew to take our customers to their destination that evening. Customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation," the airline added.

It is unclear the value of the meal vouchers or the compensation offered to passengers at this time as FOX Business is awaiting response from the airline.

United Airlines plane at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, USA - JANUARY 10: A United Airlines Boeing 777-222(ER) aircraft at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport, a busy air travel hub in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, on January 10, 2025. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Ge (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Passenger @ParamSinghKalra wrote in an X post that the avoidable diversion was "completely unacceptable."

"UA198 diverted to SFO because the pilot forgot his passport? Now stuck 6+ hours. Completely unacceptable," wrote Singh. "[United], what compensation are you offering for this total mishandling?"


The flight had 257 passengers onboard and 13 crew members.

According to website FlightAware, the flight departed LAX at 1:54 PM PDT and landed at 5:52 PM CST.