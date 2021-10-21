United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements.

During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United.

The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S. airlines and claims to have rolled out one of the most comprehensive vaccine policies in the country.

"You can book with confidence on United," United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said. "But if you're booking on an airline that doesn't have a vaccine requirement, they have government rules they have to follow and caveat emptor."

In Latin, caveat emptor means "let the buyer beware."

Nocella elaborated, saying airlines that are not implementing vaccine requirements will face huge challenges.

If bad weather can "lead to a meltdown, imagine if you have thousands of employees on one day calling in and saying, for some reason my test didn't pass," Nocella said.

United CEO Scott Kirby said that the carrier is in "good shape."

With the exceptions of a small number of employees who were granted religious or medical exemptions, United President Brett Hart said that more than 99.7% of its U.S-based employees chose to get vaccinated.

Less than 1% of people who decided to not get vaccinated – about 232 employees – are in the process of being fired, the airline confirmed to FOX Business last week.

This means a passenger's "travel experience will not be hampered by changes to government vaccine regulations," Hart added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report