United Airlines says no mask, no flight

United Airlines, which is trying to rebound from a decline in passenger travel, is mandating passengers wear masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on flights.

Continue Reading Below

"Every reputable heath institution says wearing a mask is one of the most effective things people can do to protect others from contracting COVID-19, especially in places like an aircraft where social distancing is a challenge," said United Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist. "We have been requiring our customers to wear masks onboard United aircraft since May 4 and we have been pleased that the overwhelming majority of passengers readily comply with our policy. Today's announcement is an unmistakable signal that we're prepared to take serious steps, if necessary, to protect our customers and crew."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The policy begins June 18, and noncompliant passengers will be placed on an internal travel restriction list.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 39.00 -0.66 -1.66%

"We have been requiring our customers to wear masks onboard United aircraft since May 4 and we have been pleased that the overwhelming majority of passengers readily comply with our policy. Today's announcement is an unmistakable signal that we're prepared to take serious steps, if necessary, to protect our customers and crew," Enqvist added.

Masks will be given to passengers who need them.

"If the customer continues to be non-compliant, flight attendants will do their best to de-escalate the situation, again inform the customer of United's policy, and provide the passenger with an In-Flight Mask policy reminder card," the statement reads.

"If a customer continues to not comply, the flight attendant will file a report of the incident, which will initiate a formal review process. Any final decision or actions regarding a customer's future flight benefits will not occur onboard but instead take place after the flight has reached its destination and the security team has investigated the incident," according to United's stricter policy.

"U.S. airlines are very serious about requiring face coverings on their flights. Carriers are stepping up enforcement of face coverings and implementing substantial consequences for those who do not comply with the rules," said Airlines for America President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio. "Face coverings are one of several public health measures recommended by the CDC as an important layer of protection for passengers and customer-facing employees."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

United recently decreed that passengers complete a health self-assessment prior to boarding.

The airline's "Ready-to-Fly" checklist, which is based on recommendations from the Cleveland Clinic, asks customers to confirm they have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the 21 days prior to flying and have not experienced any virus-related symptoms within 14 days of their scheduled flight.