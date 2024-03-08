Boeing 737 Max incident under investigation over 'stuck' rudder pedals

Federal officials are investigating another incident involving a Boeing 737 Max jet after pilots reported issues with the rudder pedals after landing in New Jersey last month.

On February 6, a 737 Max 8, operated by United Airlines, "experienced ‘stuck’ rudder pedals during the landing rollout at Newark Liberty International Airport," according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Security Board (NTSB). The rudder controls the yaw motion of an aircraft.

The pilots reported that the plane was able to taxi to the gate "without further incident" and all 155 passengers and six crew members were able to deplane. No injuries were reported.

United conducted a test flight days later on the same plane at the airport and "was able to duplicate the reported rudder system malfunction identified during the incident."

Afterward, the NTSB was notified and started an incident investigation. This marks another investigation involving the beleaguered airplane manufacturer, which is still reeling from an incident involving a 737 Max 9. A door plug on the aircraft, operated by Alaska Airlines, blew out mid-flight in early January.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which had been investigating the company after the January 5 incident, said its production audit of the Boeing 737 manufacturing processes and its supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, found multiple cases in which the companies allegedly failed to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements.

Last week, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said that Boeing had 90 days to develop a comprehensive plan to address "systemic quality control issues" following an all-day meeting with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and the aerospace giant's safety team.

"Making foundational change will require a sustained effort from Boeing’s leadership, and we are going to hold them accountable every step of the way, with mutually understood milestones and expectations," Whitaker said.

