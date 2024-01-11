Expand / Collapse search
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to 'possible mechanical issue' with door

United 2434 safely landed in Tampa with 123 passengers, 5 crew members on board

Alaska Airlines flight 1282 passenger Vicki Kreps shares the details of the experience aboard the flight debacle on ‘The Evening Edit.’ video

I saw there was a ‘hole in the airplane’: Flight 1282 passenger

Alaska Airlines flight 1282 passenger Vicki Kreps shares the details of the experience aboard the flight debacle on ‘The Evening Edit.’

A United Airlines flight from Florida to Illinois had to divert Wednesday shortly after taking off when a door indicator light turned on.

United Flight 2434 left Sarasota Bradenton International Airport at 3:42 p.m. and landed at Tampa International Airport at 4:35 p.m., according to fight tracking website FlightAware, which lists the plane as an Airbus A319. The flight's intended destination was Chicago.

The aircraft was carrying 123 passengers and five crew members, according to the New York Post. A United spokesperson confirmed to the media outlet the emergency landing was "as a precaution this afternoon to address a possible mechanical issue."

The "possible mechanical issue" was a door indicator light illumination, a Tampa International Airport spokesperson told WFLA-TV. 

ELON MUSK DINGS BOEING AFTER ALASKA AIRLINES SCARE: 'PRIORITIZED DEI HIRING'

UA Airbus A319

United Airbus A319 passenger plane on final approach coming in from the south over the Potomac River to Washington DC. Reagan National Airport. Seen from the Washington Sailing marina on Daingerfield Island. Alexandria, Virginia, July 4, 2014. (Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a Fox Business request for additional information.

The incident comes less than a week after an Alaska Airlines midair door blowout on a Boeing 737-9 Max from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California. The door panel, which covered an extra emergency exit that is only operable on planes with the maximum capacity, blew off just minutes after takeoff at approximately 16,000 feet. 

BUTTIGIEG SAYS NO TIMELINE ON BOEING 737 MAX RETURN AFTER ALASKA AIR INCIDENT

Two investigators examine a plane door

Investigators are examining the door plug that blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday and it remains unclear if the panel was properly bolted. (NTSB / Fox News)

Tampa International Airport (TPA) ahead of Hurricane Ian

A look at Tampa International Airport (TPA), where the United Airlines Flight 2434 from Sarasota to Chicago made an emergency landing Wednesday.  (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

As a result of the Alaska Airlines incident, the airline has canceled all flights on Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft through Jan. 13.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation of the incident with support from Alaska’s safety and technical teams and Boeing representatives. 

During a press conference Monday, NTSB officials said they were investigating whether the door panel was properly bolted. 

Fox Business' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report. 