United Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to 'possible mechanical issue' with door

A United Airlines flight from Florida to Illinois had to divert Wednesday shortly after taking off when a door indicator light turned on.

United Flight 2434 left Sarasota Bradenton International Airport at 3:42 p.m. and landed at Tampa International Airport at 4:35 p.m., according to fight tracking website FlightAware, which lists the plane as an Airbus A319. The flight's intended destination was Chicago.

The aircraft was carrying 123 passengers and five crew members, according to the New York Post. A United spokesperson confirmed to the media outlet the emergency landing was "as a precaution this afternoon to address a possible mechanical issue."

The "possible mechanical issue" was a door indicator light illumination, a Tampa International Airport spokesperson told WFLA-TV.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a Fox Business request for additional information.

The incident comes less than a week after an Alaska Airlines midair door blowout on a Boeing 737-9 Max from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California. The door panel, which covered an extra emergency exit that is only operable on planes with the maximum capacity, blew off just minutes after takeoff at approximately 16,000 feet.

As a result of the Alaska Airlines incident, the airline has canceled all flights on Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft through Jan. 13.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation of the incident with support from Alaska’s safety and technical teams and Boeing representatives.

During a press conference Monday, NTSB officials said they were investigating whether the door panel was properly bolted.

Fox Business' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.