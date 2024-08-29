United Airlines flight diverted to Memphis over ‘severe turbulence’ that left 7 injured

A United Airlines flight traveling from Cancun to Chicago was diverted to Memphis, Tennessee, after the plane encountered "a brief period of severe turbulence" that left one passenger hospitalized and six others injured, officials say.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-900, landed safely at Memphis International Airport around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration told FOX Business.

"United Flight 1196 diverted to Memphis [Wednesday] afternoon after encountering a brief period of severe turbulence while the seatbelt sign was on," the airline said in a statement. "Paramedics met the aircraft at the gate and transported one passenger to the hospital.

"We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers," it added.

United Airlines told FOX Business that the plane was carrying 172 passengers and 7 crew members and eventually arrived at Chicago O'Hare International Airport later that evening.

Data from the flight tracking website FlightAware shows the plane circling briefly over northern Mississippi before landing in Memphis.

The FAA says its "crew reported severe turbulence over Louisiana" and that it is now investigating the matter.

The Memphis Fire Department said six people onboard the plane declined medical treatment after landing in Tennessee, according to The Associated Press. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The incident comes as a study by the University of Reading in the U.K. has found that clear-air turbulence has increased in regions around the world. Over the North Atlantic, which is one of the busiest flight routes, the total annual duration of severe turbulence increased by 55% between 1979 and 2020.

Moderate turbulence increased by 37%, and light turbulence increased by 17%. All the increases were consistent with the effects of climate change, according to the study, which was published in Geophysical Research Letters.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.