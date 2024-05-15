Expand / Collapse search
Carnival cruises feature SpaceX Starlink internet on entire fleet

Carnival Corp. announces Starlink on 90-plus ships worldwide

The world's largest cruise company, Carnival Corporation, announced Tuesday that all of its ships are now set up for internet service via SpaceX's Starlink.

Carnival said in a press release that the completed installation of the satellite technology "enhances" the experience of guests and crew alike on its global fleet of 90-plus ships that visit more than 800 ports worldwide, offering "even faster service, greater capacity, and more reliable Wi-Fi."

The upgrade is expected to be on par with typical "on-land" connections, making it seem as though guests aren't even at sea, allowing people on board to share pictures, stream video, and even work remotely.

"Starlink has been a game-changer for the onboard connectivity experience our cruise lines deliver to their guests, and we've already seen a surge in guest satisfaction and positive feedback from the super-fast and reliable Wi-Fi service we provide onboard," Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation, said in a statement.

CRUISES CANCELED FOLLOWING CARNIVAL FREEDOM FIRE DURING BUSY SPRING BREAK SEASON

Carnival cruises enjoying Starlink

Carnival Corporation says Starlink internet is now available on all its ships across the world.  (Carnival Corporation)

Carnival Ecstasy cruise ship

Carnival Ecstasy cruise ship, Lido Deck, swimming pool.  (Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 14.52 -0.04 -0.27%

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared the news and his enthusiasm on his X social media platform, retweeted a post about the Carnival announcement and simply saying, "Cool." 

Internet plans for Carnival cruises range from $15.30 per person, per day to $19.55 per person per day, according to its website. Guests save up to 15% when booked prior to sailing versus onboard pricing. 

Carnival began the tech upgrades to Starlink in December 2022. The company did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry about how much the new technology cost, and whether that cost will be passed on to cruisers. 

CARNIVAL FREEDOM CRUISE SHIP CATCHES FIRE FOR SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 2 YEARS

Starlink logo on phone

The Starlink logo is being displayed on a smartphone screen in Athens, Greece, on January 12, 2024.

Starlink high-performance kit

Starlink is exhibiting its High-Performance Kit at KDDI's pavilion in Barcelona, Spain, on April 2, 2024.

"We see this technology as a win-win-win – it provides our guests with more flexibility to stay as connected as they'd like on vacation, it allows our crew to stay in touch with friends and loved ones, and it enhances our onboard operational systems," Weinstein said. 