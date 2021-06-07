United Airlines offers flight attendants extra vacation days, pay for proof of vaccination

United Airlines has new incentives to promote the COVID-19 vaccine for its employees.

The Chicago-based airline is now offering its flight attendants who are vaccinated three additional days of vacation, according to a memo sent by United’s union Thursday. It’s the latest initiative by a company to encourage its employees to get vaccinated.

Flight attendants eligible for more vacation days must have been given at least one dose of the vaccine by June 9, according to the memo. United agreed upon a deal with its pilot's union last week that would give an additional 13 hours of pay to its pilots who show proof of vaccination, FOX10 reported.

"First and foremost, the vaccine provides an additional layer of protection in addition to mask compliance and cleaning process initiatives. It is anticipated, without advance notice, some countries may begin to require flight crews to be vaccinated. Having these records in place allows United to meet these requirements quickly and efficiently and maintain a competitive advantage within the industry while ensuring each of us can continue to fly our awarded schedules without interruption," The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), United Airlines’ union, wrote in a press release.

UNITED AIRLINES TO BUY 15 BOOM SUPERSONIC OVERTURE JETS

The airline has been promoting vaccines for employees for months with its CEO Scott Kirby saying in January he was "strongly considering" making inoculations a requirement for employees, though the company has not made it mandatory.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A number of airlines have begun incentivizing the vaccine for employees. American Airlines and Delta have also allotted more time off to workers who get the shots.