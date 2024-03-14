Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

United Airlines
Published

United Airlines Boeing plane that turned around midflight suffered fuel leak: report

United Airlines Flight 830 encounters 'maintenance issue' while traveling over Pacific Ocean

close
Former acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen addresses Boeing's recent string of safety problems on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Boeing will be 'forever assessing' safety protocols: Billy Nolen

Former acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen addresses Boeing's recent string of safety problems on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

The United Airlines Boeing plane that turned around midflight after departing Sydney, Australia earlier this week suffered a fuel leak, a report says. 

United Airlines Flight 830, which was bound for San Francisco on Monday, returned to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport "due to a maintenance issue," the airline told FOX Business in a statement that did not elaborate on the nature of the problem. 

But RTT News is reporting that pilots controlling the Boeing 777-300 aircraft detected a fuel leak shortly after takeoff. 

A video captured by an aviation enthusiast appeared to show fluid leaking from the wheel area of the plane. The aircraft was then greeted on the tarmac by fire crews when it came back to Sydney.  

UNITED TELLS BOEING TO STOP MAKING THE MAX 10s THE AIRLINE ORDERED: REPORT 

United Airlines plane in Australia

A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane is seen at Sydney's Kingsford Smith International airport on August 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The plane landed safely and passengers deplaned normally at the gate," United Airlines said. "We provided accommodation overnight for passengers and rebooked them to San Francisco the next day." 

The airline added that the plane was carrying 167 passengers and 16 crew. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 43.03 +0.86 +2.05%

Data from FlightAware indicates the plane was traveling over the Pacific Ocean before turning around and arriving back in Sydney about two hours later.  

MEXICO-BOUND UNITED AIRLINES PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT LOS ANGELES AIRPORT 

United Airlines flight takes off from Sydney

A Boeing Dreamliner aircraft operated by United Airlines takes off from from Sydney, Australia, in November 2021. (Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The incident happened the same day that at least 50 people were injured when a LATAM Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner experienced a "strong movement" on a flight to New Zealand. 

"The plane dipped so dramatically into a nose dive for a couple of seconds and around 30 people hit the ceiling hard," said Daniel, one passenger on board that aircraft, according to the New Zealand Herald.    

Last Thursday, a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 lost a wheel while taking off from San Francisco on a flight to Japan and had to land in Los Angeles.  

Boeing Facility Entrance Sign

Boeing-made planes have suffered a number of incidents in recent days. (Photographer: David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS     

The tire that fell off damaged several parked cars at San Francisco International Airport.