United Airlines Boeing plane turns around midflight due to ‘maintenance issue’: reports

A United Airlines Boeing 777-300 plane was forced to turn around midflight after suffering what the airline says was a "maintenance issue" following takeoff from Sydney, reports say.

The plane carrying 167 passengers and 16 crew members was heading to San Francisco on Monday before it returned to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport in Australia, according to media reports. The incident is the latest affecting Boeing planes in recent weeks.

A video captured by an aviation enthusiast appeared to show fluid leaking from the wheel area of United Airlines Flight 830 during takeoff. The plane was then greeted on the tarmac by fire crews when it came back to Sydney.

Data from FlightAware indicates the plane was traveling over the Pacific Ocean before turning around and arriving back in Sydney about two hours later.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business on Wednesday.

The airline has not disclosed the nature of what it has described in media reports as a "maintenance issue."

Those on board the plane reportedly were given overnight accommodations and rebooked for a flight to San Francisco the next day.

The incident happened the same day that at least 50 people were injured when a LATAM Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner experienced a "strong movement" on a flight to New Zealand.

"The plane dipped so dramatically into a nose dive for a couple of seconds and around 30 people hit the ceiling hard," said Daniel, one passenger on board that aircraft, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Last Thursday, a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 lost a wheel while taking off from San Francisco on a flight to Japan and had to land in Los Angeles.

The tire that fell off damaged several parked cars at San Francisco International Airport.