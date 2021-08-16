Major airlines avoiding Afghanistan's airspace as Taliban gains control

Major airlines are avoiding Afghanistan's airspace in the wake of the Taliban gaining control of the country two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troops withdrawal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority announced that "all flights from Hamid Karzai International Airfield are temporarily stopped," according to the English translation of an announcement posted on the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority's Facebook page.

The aviation authority also said the country's airspace had been "released to the military" and is advising that airlines avoid the area, according to Reuters.

United Airlines told FOX Business that its flights to India, including its daily direct flights from Newark, New Jersey, to New Delhi and Mumbai as well as its weekly service from Chicago to New Delhi have been impacted.

"Due to the dynamic nature of the situation we have begun routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace," a United spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "We will continue to work closely with the FAA and IATA to evaluate the situation and determine how we continue service to markets impacted."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

United isn't the only carrier affected by the instability in the country. British Airways also said that it is "not currently using Afghanistan's airspace."

Virgin Atlantic is following suit, according to Reuters.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 46.30 -0.19 -0.41%

The crowds of people rushing Hamid Karzai International Airfield came as the Taliban enforced its rule over the wider capital after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country’s Western-backed government.

US EMBASSY FLAG FLOWN OUT OF AFGHANISTAN AMID CHAOTIC EVACUATION FROM KABUL AIRPORT

Some even tried to hold onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death, killing at least seven people, U.S. officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.