United adds flights, new routes at major hub

United Airlines is expanding its footprint at its Denver hub, adding more than two dozen new flights and six new routes.

As part of its plans, the Chicago-based carrier will double the number of early morning departures and late evening arrivals in and out of the Denver International Airport this summer, which will help the carrier meet the continued surge in travel demand.

The new non-stop destinations include Dayton, Ohio; Greensboro, North Carolina; Lexington, Kentucky; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. These routes are not served by any other Denver airline.

The carrier is also adding a dozen new gates and three clubs, including the largest ones in the carrier's network.

The Denver expansion is part of the carrier's nearly $1 billion investment to improve the customer experience in Denver.

"Denver is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and as the Mile High City's most flown airline, it's essential that we maintain the most modern infrastructure and fleet to support our local employees and customers and deliver a great experience," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement.

This is just one of a handful of moves the carrier has taken in order to prepare for the bustling summer travel season, including robust hiring plans.

In April, the carrier announced it's flying to 114 international cities this summer – including nearly 25 new routes – and that it has expanded its flying by 25% compared with 2022 as demand for travel outside the U.S. continues to surge even with higher fares.

Over Memorial Day weekend alone, AAA estimated that nearly 3.4 million people will fly, up 11% from 2022 and 5.4% more than pre-pandemic times.

Airports are expected to be the busiest they have been since 2005, according to AAA.