Costco cold remedy recalled due to possible 'contamination'

A Costco-brand cold and flu medicine has been pulled from shelves "due to potential foreign material contamination."

A notice shared on the retail giant's website says the recall of Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion involves item number #1729556 with specific lot code P140082, which was sold at select locations in the Midwest and southeast.

"Out of an abundance of caution, LNK has initiated a recall for the accidental release and shipment of a specific lot code that was rejected due to potential foreign material contamination," the statement reads.

The impacted over-the-counter medicine was purchased by customers between Oct. 30 and Nov. 30, 2024.

Consumers are told to not use any remaining product with the lot code and to return it to Costco for a full refund.

Anyone with issues or concerns is told to contact manufacturer LNK International Inc. at 1-800-426-9391 or email complaints-inquiries@lnkintl.com.

Last month, 8,640 boxes of Kirkland Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion Day and Night packs were recalled by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) due to the ingredient oral phenylephrine being deemed "not effective" as a nasal decongestant following an "extensive review."

"This chemical is shown to be ineffective against cold and flu in its oral form, except at a dose that has some heart toxicity and can lead to palpitations, arrhythmia and high blood pressure, " Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, said.

The December recalled boxes of the Kirkland Cold & Flu product had lot numbers P139953 or P139815 with an August 2026 expiration date.

Fox News' Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.