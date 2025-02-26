Costco announces 9 new stores opening in 2025, starting with 6 in March

Costco is opening nine new warehouse stores this year around the world, with six beginning operations in cities across the U.S. in the coming weeks.

According to an announcement on the company's website, stores are set to open in Brentwood, California; Highland, California; Prosper, Texas; Weatherford, Texas; Genesee County, Michigan; and Sharon, Massachusetts, in March 2025.

Stuart, Florida, will get a store of its own the following month, as will Minami Alps in Japan.

Later this year, with no determined date, a Costco is coming to Ardeer, Australia.

"We continue to project 29 openings during fiscal year '25, of which three will be relocations and so 26 net new buildings," Costco CEO and President Ron Vachris said in a December 2024 earnings call. "Ten of those warehouses will be outside of the U.S."

Costco's January sales results reported net sales of $19.51 billion for the retail month of January, which is a 9.2% increase from last year.

The retailer currently operates 897 warehouses worldwide.

"We see some great opportunities in Canada and Mexico have been strong countries for us. We continue to see growth opportunities both in Europe and Asia, as well," Vachris said during the December 2024 earnings call.

Costco's next earnings call and sales results will be released on March 6.