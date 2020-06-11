Under Armour’s new coronavirus Sportsmask sold out in ‘less than an hour’: CEO

Under Armour revealed its new reusable and water-resistant “Sportsmask” on Thursday for athletes who are looking to work out safely while the coronavirus is still an issue around the globe.

However, the innovative face cover sold out in less than 60 minutes of its launch, according to Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk.

“We sold out in less than an hour. More will become available in July,” he shared in a tweet while providing a link to an Under Armour preorder page in his thread.

The sporty piece of personal protective equipment is built in four sizes and retails for $30.

Under Armour did share how it came up with its design in a press release.

“As soon as we finalized the design of our face mask for PPE, we dove straight into the innovation process of optimizing a mask for performance," Kyle Blakely, Under Armour’s VP of Materials Innovation, said in a statement. "We knew our athletes would need us to come through quickly with a solve to aid their return to training, one that would put health and safety first and adhere to current CDC guidelines.”

“Experience told us that fabric and performance had to be our first focus, so we set out to find a fabric combination that created structure to ensure the mask would stand off the face and offer maximum breathability,” he added. “We applied learnings in fit, feel, and ease and speed of manufacturing from the face mask we created for PPE purposes.”

