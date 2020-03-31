Under Armour will make coronavirus protective gear for Maryland hospital workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Under Armour is switching its focus to manufacture surgical masks for the University of Maryland Medical System and other medical facilities in the state dealing with the coronavirus.

The athletic apparel manufacturer will donate half a million surgical masks, according to the Baltimore Sun.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In addition to the masks, the company plans to make face shields and gowns.

Additional details are expected on Tuesday when the company makes an official announcement.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), appeared on "Fox News Sunday" this weekend and said the state would not reopen for normal business soon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Like many other states, Maryland residents have been directed to stay home with a few exceptions