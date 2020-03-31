Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Under Armour will make coronavirus protective gear for Maryland hospital workers

By FOXBusiness
Nine Line Apparel &amp; Foundation Founder Tyler Merritt vows to voluntarily mass produce medical masks alongside scientists and engineers.video

Veteran-owned apparel company producing coronavirus medical masks for 'pennies'

Nine Line Apparel & Foundation Founder Tyler Merritt vows to voluntarily mass produce medical masks alongside scientists and engineers.

Under Armour is switching its focus to manufacture surgical masks for the University of Maryland Medical System and other medical facilities in the state dealing with the coronavirus.

The athletic apparel manufacturer will donate half a million surgical masks, according to the Baltimore Sun.

In addition to the masks, the company plans to make face shields and gowns.

Additional details are expected on Tuesday when the company makes an official announcement.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), appeared on "Fox News Sunday" this weekend and said the state would not reopen for normal business soon.

Like many other states, Maryland residents have been directed to stay home with a few exceptions