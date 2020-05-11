Coronavirus sends Under Armour's quarterly revenue tumbling 23%
Net revenue fell to $930.2 million from $1.20 billion
(Reuters) - Athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc on Monday reported a 22.8% fall in quarterly revenue, as several retailers across the world remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company reported a net loss of $589.7 million, or $1.3 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $22.5 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue fell to $930.2 million from $1.20 billion.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)