Uber to require coronavirus masks for riders, drivers indefinitely

In response to the sudden COVID-19 sweeping into different parts of the country, Uber announced it's extending its mask policy, requiring passengers and drivers to cover up "indefinitely."

As part of the company's “No Mask, No Ride” mandate, both riders and drivers in the United States and Canada will be required to cover their nose and mouth for the duration of a trip. If drivers do not have one, riders will be able to cancel their trip, according to Uber.

"Extending our “No Mask, No Ride” policy is the right thing to do," an Uber spokesperson told FOX Business. "We want to send a clear message to everyone using Uber that we all have a role to play to keep each other safe."

The company first announced its policy in May saying that it would remain in place until the end of June. At that point, it would be reevaluated.

The company's decision to extend its policy was prompted by guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, both of which sill recommend face coverings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as the rise in cases across the nation.

New cases of the virus in the U.S. rose above 50,000 Thursday, marking a single-day record, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In order to convey the company's updated message, the company launched "No Mask. No Ride" commercial running on both TV and across its social media channels.

In order to keep passengers and riders safe, Uber previously implemented a system where drivers and delivery drivers have to confirm online that they have taken certain safety precautions before beginning their trip. The company also requires drivers to take a selfie with the app, verifying that they have a face covering or mask.

Once Uber verifies that the driver's face is covered, the app will notify the rider.

