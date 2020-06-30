Coronavirus drives Uber, Clorox to strike deal on 270,000 wipes for drivers

Uber has committed to buying 270,000 packages of Clorox disinfecting wipes for its New York City drivers as it seeks to reassure customers that it is safe to get back on the road, the company said.

Uber will be sending out 90,000 packages a month for the next three months. Most drivers will have the wipes delivered directly, while others will pick it up from one of Uber’s Greenlight Hubs.

Uber customers who call a car will receive an in-app notification that there will be Clorox wipes available to them when their ride arrives if they want to disinfect the area around where they are sitting, the company said.

The campaign comes as Uber has seen its ridership plummet more than 80 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company confirmed to The Post that rides have since increased from their March and April lows, but still remain below its pre-pandemic numbers.

“We want to help drivers be safe while they help the world move again and give riders confidence that they are stepping into a clean and sanitized car,” Chad Dobbs, Uber’s general manager for New York City, said in a statement.

Chicago and Atlanta-area drivers — two areas that were also hit hard by the pandemic — will also receive a combined 330,000 packages of Clorox wipes.

The company has also coached drivers on how to best disinfect their cars, identifying the surfaces riders are most likely to interact with in order to target them for wipe-downs between trips, such as arm rests, door handles and window buttons, it said.

Uber in April committed to shipping “tens of millions” of face masks to its drivers in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

