Angel investor wants to hire teacher for backyard 'microschool'

A Bay Area angel investor is looking to hire a teacher to create a "microschool" for a group of students in his backyard.

Jason Calacanis, who has invested in West Coast tech firms like Uber and financial services company Robinhood, is on a mission to find the "the best 4-6th grade teacher" to instruct 2 to 7 students, according to a post on his website and Twitter page.

Calacanis told TMZ in a recent interview that he is receiving droves of applications, but according to his latest Twitter post, he is still on the search for a good fit despite the school semester being right around the corner.

To help his search, Calacanis announced that if one of his social media followers is able to recommend an experienced teacher, and they are hired, that person will be rewarded with a $2,000 Uber Eats gift card.

The investor's decision to host a private school at his home comes as several large school districts in California, including San Francisco, announced that their schools will not immediately return to classrooms and instead will begin the new term online.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a mandate that public and private schools in counties that are on a state-monitoring list for rising coronavirus infections, which encompasses the vast majority of the state’s population and its biggest cities, will have to meet strict criteria before being able to reopen.

"It’s becoming very clear to me that school isn’t going to be the starting, or be the same, this September, as many of us hoped it would," Calacanis wrote on his website in July. "As nimble as educators were to move to remote education, something is lost when we put our kids in front of a webcam as opposed to a group of their peers."

Calacanis added in a subsequent tweet Sunday that "We are offering 100% scholarships for folks who can’t afford to chip in."

He is requesting that a teacher has at least five years of experience. The teacher will be responsible for "sourcing, planning and delivering a project-based, fun & engaging, student-led curriculum," according to the application form, which noted that the public school curriculum is available as a guide.

The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, however, the start date has yet to be determined

