Uber to offer free reindeer sleigh rides in Finland — world's first on-demand excursion of its kind

Your sleigh ride is here.

Uber is officially launching the world’s first-ever on-demand sleigh rides in Lapland, Finland.

From Dec. 12 to 18, riders in the area can call an Uber Sleigh — a winter-festive ride complete with a blanket and pulled, of course, by reindeer.

HELLOFRESH RELEASES BUDDY THE ELF-INSPIRED SPAGHETTI BOX FOR CHRISTMAS

Travelers will be able to book a sleigh ride directly in the Uber app.

The ride will take passengers on a two-hour journey through Lapland’s snow-covered forests.

Riders will also be given a tour of Rovaniemi — the capital of Lapland and the official hometown of Santa Claus.

DJ KHALED LISTS HIS MIAMI SNEAKER CLOSET ON AIRBNB FOR $11 A NIGHT

The real Christmas miracle?

The rides are free.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, Uber vice president and general manager of EMEA Mobility Anabel Diaz described how travelers can experience a "once-in-a-lifetime tour of one of the most beautiful places on earth" with just the click of a button.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"At Uber, we’re always looking at ways to bring a little magic to every trip," she said.

"We’re delighted to bring Christmas dreams to life with the launch of Uber Sleigh in Lapland."

Uber Sleigh will only be available to book via the Uber app from Dec. 12 to 18 during the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. time slots.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Visits to Lapland are expected to surge 46% this year, according to the Visit Rovaniemi tourism board.