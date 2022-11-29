Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Uber

Uber to offer free reindeer sleigh rides in Finland — world's first on-demand excursion of its kind

Uber Sleigh will take riders on a two-hour journey to the hometown of Santa Claus

close
North American Aerospace Defense Command official Brig. Gen. Eric Delange provides insight into how kids can monitor Santa during Christmas. video

How to track Santa’s flight with NORAD this holiday season

North American Aerospace Defense Command official Brig. Gen. Eric Delange provides insight into how kids can monitor Santa during Christmas.

Your sleigh ride is here.

Uber is officially launching the world’s first-ever on-demand sleigh rides in Lapland, Finland.

From Dec. 12 to 18, riders in the area can call an Uber Sleigh — a winter-festive ride complete with a blanket and pulled, of course, by reindeer.

HELLOFRESH RELEASES BUDDY THE ELF-INSPIRED SPAGHETTI BOX FOR CHRISTMAS

Travelers will be able to book a sleigh ride directly in the Uber app.

The ride will take passengers on a two-hour journey through Lapland’s snow-covered forests.

uber sleigh finland

Uber is launching its Uber Sleigh rides in Lapland, Finland, for a limited time in the month of December. (Mikael Buck/Uber / Fox News)

Riders will also be given a tour of Rovaniemi — the capital of Lapland and the official hometown of Santa Claus.

DJ KHALED LISTS HIS MIAMI SNEAKER CLOSET ON AIRBNB FOR $11 A NIGHT

The real Christmas miracle? 

The rides are free.

uber sleigh rides finland

Uber is offering free sleigh rides in Finland for the holidays — a "limited edition reindeer sleigh experience." (Mikael Buck/Uber / Fox News)

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, Uber vice president and general manager of EMEA Mobility Anabel Diaz described how travelers can experience a "once-in-a-lifetime tour of one of the most beautiful places on earth" with just the click of a button.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"At Uber, we’re always looking at ways to bring a little magic to every trip," she said.

uber sleigh reindeer

Each Uber Sleigh ride in Lapland is pulled by reindeer and includes a blanket for the two-hour journey. (Mikael Buck/Uber / Fox News)

"We’re delighted to bring Christmas dreams to life with the launch of Uber Sleigh in Lapland."

Uber Sleigh will only be available to book via the Uber app from Dec. 12 to 18 during the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. time slots.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Visits to Lapland are expected to surge 46% this year, according to the Visit Rovaniemi tourism board.