DJ Khaled lists his Miami sneaker closet on Airbnb for $11 a night

DJ Khaled is giving a "major key" to Airbnb guests that unlocks a stay in his very own shoe closet.

The Grammy award-winning artist has recreated his legendary sneaker space for DJ Khaled fans and sneaker heads alike to spend a night with his collection of kicks.

Guests will have the chance to sleep among some of DJ Khaled’s most prized sneakers — out of his collection of more than 10,000 — in the heart of Miami.

The rental unit, available exclusively for two overnight stays on Dec. 5 and 6, will cost guests just $11 per night, according to a press release from Airbnb.

The no. 11 is a nod to DJ Khaled’s number of studio albums released — and his shoe size.

The stay will include an exclusive pair of Air Jordan 5s from the artist's "We The Best" collection — plus a handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled himself.

The lucky Airbnb guests will be handed the keys to the "ultimate sneaker kingdom," also known as DJ Khaled's notable and exclusive shoe collection.

This includes prized sneakers such as the Jordan 3 "Gratefuls," Jordan 8 "Oregon PEs" and his 1 of 1 Shoe Surgeon Jordan 1s.

The unit is accompanied by an outdoor lounge featuring a pool — for maximum Miami vibes.

Guests also have a chance to experience DJ Khaled’s favorite Miami spots, including a catered dinner from his South Beach restaurant, The Licking, and a private shopping session at premier sneaker store 305 kicks.

Ever since he became known for sliding mixtapes into unsuspecting customer sneaker pickups as a new artist, the now-major hip hop mogul is paying homage to his beginnings by celebrating the art of sneaker collecting.

"Sneakers are an essential part of hip-hop culture and collecting them is an art — just like creating music," DJ Khaled said in a statement.

"We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That's why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally."

The listing will officially be available for reservations on Nov. 29 at airbnb.com/wethebest.