Uber Eats updates platform with new merchants like grocery stores, pet supply stores

Uber Eats has a new look.

The food delivery brand is releasing a streamlined version of its app and online platforms “over the coming weeks,” according to a Wednesday announcement from the company.

The updated app will include shortcuts, new merchants, a pickup map and an easier way to reorder.

The app will also have new features called Hidden Gems, which shows users curated recommendations and Family Favorites that shows restaurants with “food bundles to feed the entire crew.”

According to the announcement, the new merchants that Uber Eats will be working with include grocery stores, butchers, flower shops and pet supply stores.

“We’re always looking to make your experience of finding and enjoying food more convenient and more delightful, every time you open our app,” the announcement said.

Uber Eats will also be rolling out group ordering, which will allow people to place multiple orders in the same cart from different devices.

Users will even be able to see what other people are ordering from nearby restaurants, the announcement said.

“Finding food and other day-to-day essentials with Uber Eats should be the easiest part of your day,” the announcement said. “We hope the new Eats experience won’t just make the experience of finding your next meal better than before, but bring you closer to other things you need, all in one place.”

Uber originally launched the Eats app in 2015.

