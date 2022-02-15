Uber Eats Super Bowl 2022 commercial evokes response from federal agency: 'Do not eat soap'

Uber Eats' Super Bowl ad touting its latest nonedible product offerings drew a quick response from a federal regulatory agency.

"Do not eat soap," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) tweeted Sunday.

The agency's reminder came just after Uber capitalized on the big game to inform users that they now can order non-food items, like household supplies, through its delivery service.

The ad showcased actors and celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Noah and "Succession" actor Nicholas Braun trying to eat various household items.

"If it was delivered by Uber Eats, does that mean I can ‘Eats’ it?" actress Jennifer Coolidge said in the ad.

Paltrow can be seen taking a bit out of a candle while Noah attempts to eat a light bulb and Braun puts dish soap in his mouth.

Other actors are seen eating anything from kitty litter to deodorant.

The spot, which dubs the new product offerings "don’t eats," gained a lot of buzz since airing on Sunday.

However, the CPSC told FOX Business that it also created "a useful moment to remind consumers of the dangers related to ingesting non-food products including soaps, detergents and other items."

The agency said that "poisonings claim about 31 children’s lives annually."