Uber Eats makes delivery to International Space Station

This delivery probably didn’t come with a "thirty minutes, or it’s free" guarantee.

Over the last few years, getting food delivered has become easier and services like Uber Eats have helped restaurants send food to customers.

Now, even astronauts can get a delivery from Uber Eats.

Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa teamed up with the company to make the first Uber Eats delivery to astronauts on the International Space Station. According to a press release, the delivery was made as part of Maezawa’s 12-day orbit.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, "One small handoff for Yusaku Maezawa, one giant delivery for Uber Eats! We're over the moon to have helped make our first successful delivery to space. Our goal is to help people go anywhere and get anything, so we're proud to serve the astronauts at the International Space Station."

The CEO continued, "Yusaku Maezawa gets a thumbs up on this delivery, even though it took a bit longer than the usual 30 minutes to arrive."

The delivery was made Dec. 11 around 9:40 a.m. (eastern time), about eight-and-a-half hours after Maezawa's trip began.

The package included boiled mackerel in miso, beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce, simmered chicken with bamboo shoots and braised pork.

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to handle Uber Eats' first food delivery to space," said Yusaku Maezawa. "Uber Eats' initiative and sense of adventure is inspiring. I will never stop challenging myself, and I hope that everyone continues to do the same. Let's make the world a better place!"