Mountain Dew hiring ranger for first outdoor post in Tennessee

This is great news for anyone looking to spend more time with nature.

Mountain Dew announced that it is opening a new outpost in a Tennessee mountain range. The company will offer various wilderness-themed activities to visitors as part of Mountain Dew’s initiative to promote the great outdoors.

The outpost is located on an 8,600-acre plot of land located near Mountain City, Tenn. According to a press release, the location, named Doe Mountain, will feature archery courses and a viewing platform of the mountainside.

The outpost will also add new trails to the area to allow guests to venture out to 3,000 acres of "unexplored" land at the mountain.

Pat O’Toole, vice president of marketing at Mountain Dew, said, "Our fans are exploring the outdoors now more than ever; it's the perfect time to return to Tennessee, and give back to the community. While MTN DEW will pay homage to its name and roots at Doe Mountain, we aspire to leave a positive impact, providing wider access to these preserved mountain lands and fueling outdoor enthusiasts' passions."

The outpost will be manned by a ranger, appointed by the company.

Fans can apply for the position online through the outpost’s website from Dec. 8 until Jan. 14. The person selected to be the ranger will be responsible for managing the duties at the outpost, leading hikes and other activities and supervising community activities.

Mountain Dew was first created in Tennessee "over eight decades ago," according to the press release.

"Next year marks ten years since the State of Tennessee and The Nature Conservancy purchased Doe Mountain and saved over 8,000 acres of land from large-scale timber-cutting, preserving the mountain so that outdoor lovers can continue to explore and hone their skills," says Shawn Lindsey, director, Doe Mountain Recreation Area. "The funding MTN DEW provides will introduce a new era for Doe Mountain, empowering us to offer new programs and opportunities for local jobs and businesses, as well as tourism revenues for the state of Tennessee."