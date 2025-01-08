2025's top remote work companies revealed with some paying over $100,000

Some jobseekers in 2025 may be looking for remote positions, and a recently-released report from FlexJobs identified the companies that had the most roles offering that arrangement.

The flexible job posting site ranked Working Solutions as No. 1 on its "Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2025" list released earlier this week.

The company, which also received first-place last year, describes itself as a "contact center outsourcer."

FlexJobs determined its ranking of Working Solutions and the 99 other companies it included by looking at "over 60,000 companies and their remote job postings" in 2024. It considered entirely remote and hybrid roles to be remote jobs.

In second-place on the "Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2025" list after Working Solutions was Liveops, a contact center solutions company. Like Working Solutions, it held onto the same position as the previous year.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group sought candidates to fill the third-highest number of remote positions in 2024, earning it the No. 3 spot among 2025’s top remote work companies, according to the report. The health care giant is one of a handful of firms that has the distinction of having appeared on the ranking "every year since its debut in 2014," FlexJobs said.

Staffing firm Kelly and telecommunications company Telus completed the top-five, per the report.

No. 6 went to Robert Half International, a staffing firm based in California. Prime Therapeutics received the No. 7 spot followed by Transcom in eighth, FlexJobs said.

The ranking put BCD Travel in ninth-place for 2025. The travel management company has over 15,000 workers, according to its website.

Closing out FlexJobs’ top-10 for remote jobs was Amplify Education. The company says on its website that it "creates K-12 core and supplemental curriculum, assessment, and intervention programs" and reaches some 15 million U.S. students.

FlexJobs also highlighted the "top remote job titles to be on the lookout for from companies." They included accountant, software engineer, account executive, customer service representative and project manager, among others.

The pay for such positions varies. Accountants saw a median of $79,880 annually in 2023, while customer service agents pulled in $39,680 and software engineers made $130,160, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A separate ResumeTemplates survey released in late October found 56% of American full-time workers indicated they were "already looking for a new job or plan to start" in 2025.

About 17% of respondents looking to make a job change identified a desire for remote work as the "main reason" for it, according to the survey.

More than 23% of workers at least 16 years old teleworked at home "some" or "all" hours in November, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed.



