Twitter team of data engineers reportedly let go after Elon Musk takeover

The Tesla CEO also let go of top Twitter executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal

Next on the Twitter chopping block: An entire team of data engineers. 

After business magnate Elon Musk took control of Twitter for the hefty ticket price of $44 billion and ousted its top executives, he reportedly let go of a team of data engineers.

"It’s happening Entire team of data engineers let go. These are two of them," Deirdre Bosa, co-anchor of CNBC's bi-coastal tech-focused program "TechCheck," tweeted Friday.  

ELON MUSK CLOSES TWITTER DEAL: WHAT'S NEXT?
 

Bosa tweeted an image of the two individuals holding cardboard boxes on a sidewalk, adding that they were "visibly shaken." 

The move comes just after CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde were told to pack their things Thursday, according to two people familiar with the deal. 

MUSK TELLS ADVERTISERS TWITTER WILL NOT BECOME ‘FREE-FOR-ALL HELLSCAPE’

That same day, Musk, who self-proclaimed himself "Chief Twit" on his Twitter page, told his followers that "the bird is freed," which is an apparent reference to the company's logo. 

Musk – dubbed the wealthiest man in the world by Forbes – had already warned investors earlier this month that layoffs would come once he took control of the social networking company. 

According to The Washington Post, Musk told prospective investors that he planned to cut 75% of the workforce. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.

Musk's takeover means Twitter is becoming a private company that everyday investors will no longer be able to buy shares in. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.