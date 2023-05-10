Is Twitter a dating app? Elon Musk is open to idea

Elon Musk is open to adding a dating app feature to Twitter.

The billionaire Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO responded to a pitch for a "Twinder" dating app by writing, "interesting idea, maybe jobs too."

The pitch came from content creator Steven Mark Ryan, a YouTuber who posts videos on tech and finance news. Musk subscribes to Ryan's tweets. On Wednesday, Ryan asked Musk when Twitter will introduce a dating feature, claiming that an opt-in app on Twitter would vastly outperform competing dating apps and potentially solve declining fertility rates in developed countries.

"When Twitter dating app?" Ryan tweeted. "Might actually save humanity from extinction. Not even joking. Very low hanging fruit. Besides … the 'EVERYTHING App', right? p.s. I could make an entire video on how this opt-in app would work and why it would be 10x better than conventional dating apps. Twinder would be HUGE."

His tweet quoted Musk, who expressed concerns about a "population collapse" in response to a study that showed declining fertility rates in Nordic countries.

It wasn't the first time that Musk, the father of 10 children, has tweeted about falling populations. In 2021, he called population collapse the "greatest risk" to humanity's future after The Wall Street Journal reported that the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to birth-rate decline in the U.S.

Last year, when Musk's twin children with Nerualink executive Shivon Zilis were born, he said he was "doing my best to help the Underpopulation crisis."

"A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Musk claimed.

Adding a dating app feature to Twitter may or may not address Musk's concerns with the population, but it would fit his long-term goal of transforming Twitter into "the everything app" to compete with Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook.

Facebook introduced a dating feature in 2019.

Musk acquired Twitter in late October for $44 billion following a chaotic legal battle that dragged out for months. The new boss has been pushing Twitter to find new streams of revenue as it faces a drop in advertising income.

In January, Musk's Twitter announced plans to introduce payment tools on the social media app that would use fiat currencies and later add cryptocurrency support.

Musk, who helped form PayPal in 1999, has said previously the Twitter acquisition would be part of a master plan to create an "everything app" that offers social networking, peer-to-peer payments, and e-commerce shopping.

Musk floated the payment systems idea for Twitter in a pitch to investors last year, saying it could generate upwards of $1.3 billion by 2028, The New York Times previously reported .

Fox Business' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.