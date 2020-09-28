Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $10M to 'Antiracist Center' founded by scholar who suggested some White parents adopt Black children to use as ‘props’

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has made a $10 million donation to Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, just six weeks after it was launched by leading scholar Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, according to an official announcement by the university.

The pledge from Dorsey was made back in August to help the organization "inform and fuel much needed and overdue policy change."

The official donation announcement comes on the heels of what appeared to be a racially-charged comment made by Kendi against Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Kendi, a Boston University Professor and CBS News contributor, appeared to equate Barrett to a "white colonizer" on Twitter for her decision to adopt two children from Haiti and suggested some White parents adopt Black children to use as 'props'.

The tweet faced swifted backlash from some users on Twitter, who condemned Kendi's comment.

One user asked Kendi "If you're an adoptive parent and you don't care whether the child is of your "race," is that "racism" or "antiracism"?"

Kendi responded, "It could be either. I'd need more information on what "not caring" actually means. Is not caring being "colorblind"? Is not caring not devaluing darker children who are the least likely to be adopted? This is not a convo for Twitter"

Following the criticism, Kendi proceeded to address the issue in a thread under the original comment.

"Whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can't be racist," Kendi wrote. "I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently “not racist” and the bots completely change what I’m saying to “White parents of kids of color are inherently racist.” These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them."

The Center for Antiracist Research is the latest donation made to social justice organizations by Dorsey, following $3 million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, an organization that aims to educate Americans about what rights they have when interacting with law enforcement in light of recent protests against police brutality, 500,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund, $250,000 to Black Lives Matter, and 250,000 to The Bail Project, according to a list of his donations.

He also recently donated $1.5 million to a historically African-American, Catholic all-boys high school in New Orleans.

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

